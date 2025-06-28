New Castle County celebrates summer with their sweet tooth during 'Ice Cream Festival'

The flavors of Delaware's desserts were out in Rockwood Park for the 'Ice Cream Festival'

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Delaware (WPVI) -- New Castle County community members celebrated summer with their sweet tooth today.

It was the "Ice Cream Festival," which gathers food trucks, businesses and artists for a public exhibition of their crafts.

Guests got a taste of some of the best local creatives have to offer.

"We aspire to build events that are as stress free as possible. We want people to feel safe. We want them to feel connected. We want them to discover something new," said Community Service Coordinator with New Castle County Department of Community Services, Carey Corbin.

