New Castle County Police looking for person of interest in Delaware City shooting

DELAWARE CITY, Del. (WPVI) -- New Castle County Police are looking for a person of interest following a deadly shooting in Delaware City.

The shooting happened Monday morning on the 100 block of Fifth Street in the Delaware City Trailer Park.

Police say a person was shot and killed. Their identification is unknown at this time.

Police tell us they are searching for a person of interest, identified as 22-year-old Shane Brank. Police warn the public to use caution as he may be armed.

Brank is described as 5'6" tall, weighing 130 pounds and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing all black and fled on foot from the shooting scene in an unknown direction.

Police urge the public to call 911 if you see anyone matching this description or have any information regarding his whereabouts.