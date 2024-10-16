New documentary 'Show Her the Money' shines light on barriers faced by women entrepreneurs

New documentary 'Show Her the Money' shines light on barriers faced by women entrepreneurs, screening in Phoenixville

New documentary shines light on barriers faced by women entrepreneurs New documentary 'Show Her the Money' shines light on barriers faced by women entrepreneurs, screening in Phoenixville

New documentary shines light on barriers faced by women entrepreneurs New documentary 'Show Her the Money' shines light on barriers faced by women entrepreneurs, screening in Phoenixville

New documentary shines light on barriers faced by women entrepreneurs New documentary 'Show Her the Money' shines light on barriers faced by women entrepreneurs, screening in Phoenixville

PHOENIXVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A new documentary is shining a light on barriers faced by women entrepreneurs.

It's called "Show Her the Money" and there is a screening Wednesday, October 16 in Phoenixville, Chester County.

Evidence indicates investing in women versus men is actually more profitable and the returns are actually better, yet less than 2% of venture capital goes to women.

The film and the people who are a part of it are looking to change that number and the future for female founders.

It's a reality Jasmine Jones, the founder of Myya, knows all too well.

"We help breast cancer survivors to be fit for post mastectomy bras and prosthetics," she explained. "Instead of them having to go into a medical supply store or into a hospital gift shop, they're able to shop with us and be fit for these items and the best part is that the costs are covered by their health insurance plans."

RELATED: West Chester Women's Entrepreneurship Conference helping female business owners get funding

But Jones ran into problems when she went looking for funding.

"It was difficult," she says. Especially since Jones says she was seven months pregnant when she was trying to close a funding round.

"Investors tend to invest in products and services that they themselves could need or want or would use," she said. "And not many men in Silicon Valley were shopping for post mastectomy, bras and breast forms."

Delaware county-based jewelry designer, Marlyn Schiff, understands the challenges too, but says she's been lucky finding support from a woman banker.

"She has taken it upon herself to actually work with a lot of women-owned businesses. She does events for women-owned businesses. She does networking events for them" she says.

Helping Schiff thrive over 33 years in business, her jewelry is now in 2,000 stores nationally and internationally and she's celebrating the fifth anniversary of her Haverford boutique and showroom.

Jones says reaching out to women investors helped her grow her business.

"They understood this product very easily. It didn't take any convincing and they believed in the mission and the work that we were doing. And once I was able to meet them, as also chronicled in the film, the doors began to open," she says.

For more information, visit: ShowHertheMoneyMovie.com.