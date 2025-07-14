FDA recalls 'needle mushrooms' due to possible listeria

New Jersey-based LLK Trading is recalling its 200 gram packages of needle mushrooms due to a listeria risk.
The company says if eaten, the mushrooms could pose a serious risk to young children, older people, or those with weakened immune systems.
It does not have any reports of people getting ill from the mushrooms.
The FDA spotted the possible contamination during a routine test.
Anyone who has the product should throw it away or return it to where it was purchased for a full refund.