Crews battling wildfire in Glassboro, NJ

GLASSBORO, N.J. (WPVI) -- Crews in South Jersey are working to contain a wildfire burning in the Glassboro Wildlife Management Area in Gloucester County.

It's the third massive fire burning in the Garden State on Thursday as drought conditions remain a concern.

The fire is burning in the area of Carpenter Avenue, which is currently closed.

The size of the fire has not been revealed and officials said it was 0% contained.

New Jersey Forest Fire crews are also battling a 200-acre wildfire in Evesham and Voorhees townships, where 104 structures are threatened. Several nearby homes have also been evacuated.

And in Ocean County, crews are still working to contain a 300-acre fire burning in Jackson Township.

No injuries have been reported in the fires.

Crews are still investigating a cause.