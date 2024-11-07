BreakingChopper 6 LIVE: 104 structures threatened by wildfire at Burlington, Camden co. border
24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Crews battling wildfire in Glassboro, NJ

The fire is burning in the area of Carpenter Avenue, which is currently closed.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, November 7, 2024 9:58PM
Crews battling wildfire in Glassboro, NJ
Crews battling wildfire in Glassboro, NJ

GLASSBORO, N.J. (WPVI) -- Crews in South Jersey are working to contain a wildfire burning in the Glassboro Wildlife Management Area in Gloucester County.

It's the third massive fire burning in the Garden State on Thursday as drought conditions remain a concern.

The fire is burning in the area of Carpenter Avenue, which is currently closed.

The size of the fire has not been revealed and officials said it was 0% contained.

New Jersey Forest Fire crews are also battling a 200-acre wildfire in Evesham and Voorhees townships, where 104 structures are threatened. Several nearby homes have also been evacuated.

And in Ocean County, crews are still working to contain a 300-acre fire burning in Jackson Township.

No injuries have been reported in the fires.

Crews are still investigating a cause.

Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW