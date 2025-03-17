NJDOT says crews have filled more than 89K potholes already this year | How to report potholes

NJDOT says crews have already filled more than 89,000 potholes this year.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation will begin its statewide pothole repair campaign on Monday.

Crews are limiting their daytime work hours from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., to avoid rush hour, when possible.

More extensive work that requires paving will typically be done overnight.

Pennsylvania is also planning pothole repairs. It says it will take care of potholes on more than 65 state highways in the Philadelphia region this week.

You can report any pothole problems in New Jersey or Pennsylvania on the state's Department of Transportation websites.

