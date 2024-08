New Jersey drivers may be able to write-off EZPass tolls if legislation passes

NEW JERSEY (WPVI) -- Drivers in New Jersey may be able to write off their EZPass tolls if proposed legislation is passed.

A slew of lawmakers introduced the bipartisan bill back in January.

The bill would allow tax write-offs for New Jersey drivers who rack up $1,000 or more in tolls during the year.

It stalled when it was passed to the Budget and Appropriations Committee.

Officials say the measure would provide some respite for costs to commuters.