The victims have been identified as Lubia Estevez and Forest Whitlock

2 women ID'd after car swept away in deadly New Jersey flash flood

2 people died in Plainfield, NJ, after a vehicle was swept into Cedar Brook at the height of the storm, officials say

2 people died in Plainfield, NJ, after a vehicle was swept into Cedar Brook at the height of the storm, officials say

2 people died in Plainfield, NJ, after a vehicle was swept into Cedar Brook at the height of the storm, officials say

2 people died in Plainfield, NJ, after a vehicle was swept into Cedar Brook at the height of the storm, officials say

PLAINFIELD, N.J. (WPVI) -- Two women who died when severe flooding overwhelmed roadways in Plainfield, New Jersey on Monday night, have been identified.

The video featured is from a previous report.

The women were in their car on the road when it was swept into the Cedar Brook during the height of the storm.

Police say Lubia Estevez and Forest Whitlock, both in their 60s, were traveling along Stelle Avenue when they made a turn, ended up in a ditch, and were ultimately pulled into the fast-moving waters under the bridge.

Officials say a witness called 911 when it happened. However, firefighters were not able to get to them Monday night with the storm still raging.

The Cedar Brook was built to catch all of the city's floodwater and it is where the water builds up and drains.

A witness said he could hear one of the women scream, "I don't want to die."

A good Samaritan broke the victims' car window, but was unable to pull them out before they were pulled into the brook.

This is the second time in 11 days that extreme weather has claimed lives in Plainfield.

ALSO SEE: Golfer dies week after being struck by lightning on course in New Jersey

On July 3, the weather knocked down a tree onto a car, killing two people inside.

The mayor says this city is seeing extreme weather events like it has never experienced before.

"To lose four residents in such a short span of time is unimaginable," Mayor Adrian Mapp said in a statement. "We mourn with the families, and we remain committed to doing all we can to strengthen our emergency response systems and protect our residents from future harm."

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy had declared a state of emergency due to flash flooding and heavy rainfall Monday night.

ABC News contributed to this report.