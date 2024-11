Gov. Murphy makes outdoor dining permissions permanent in New Jersey

Outdoor dining in New Jersey is here to stay.

Governor Phil Murphy signed the legislation to keep it on Monday.

Restaurants initially established the expanded service during the pandemic and permissions were due to expire on Saturday. However, the new state law makes those permissions permanent.