NJ hospitals inundated with flu patients amid late-season surge

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) -- It seems like almost everyone knows someone who has had the flu recently.

"Right now our 9-year-old is at home sick with the flu, type A," said Daisy Melendez of Cherry Hill, N.J. "It's pretty tough. He has a fever."

Teachers are struggling, too.

"The attendance hasn't been that great coming off of winter break," said teacher Gabby Smith of Bridesburg. "A lot of the staff are getting hit hard with it, and they've been out for like a week, week and a half at a time."

Doctors are saying this is one of the worst flu seasons we've seen in years, including at Virtua Health in New Jersey.

"We're being inundated with patients needing to be hospitalized for influenza," said Dr. Martin Topiel, Infection Prevention Officer for Virtua Health. "Our emergency rooms are being visited to such a large extent."

Data analyzed by our 6abc data journalism team shows a second surge of flu cases this season - one that we didn't see last year.

New Jersey's influenza activity is at the highest level designated by the CDC -- higher than Pennsylvania and Delaware.

And while it's February, doctors say it is not too late to get a flu shot.

"The way the season is extending at this point and the severity, we would recommend everyone who hasn't had a vaccination to go out and try to get protected," said Topiel.

Researchers say it's too early to know the effectiveness of this year's flu vaccines.

But folks at the University of Pennsylvania are already working on studies that will help with next year's flu shot.

"It's very important to make these measurements in real-time. We want to understand what's going on, not only this season, but we want to start preparing for next flu season as well," said Dr. Scott Hensley, a professor of microbiology at the University of Pennsylvania. "My lab is measuring antibodies from vaccinated individuals and we're determining how well these antibodies can bind to the viruses actually circulating through Philadelphia today."

And of course, many are planning on getting together Sunday for the Super Bowl, which is another chance to spread whatever is going around.

Doctors continue to recommend staying home if you're sick and washing your hands.