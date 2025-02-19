NJ man among Camden County's most wanted fugitives captured in Mexico after years on the run

CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ (WPVI) -- One of Camden County's most wanted fugitives has been finally captured after nearly six years on the run.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office in New Jersey announced on Wednesday that 42-year-old Brian J. Rivers Jr., of Gloucester Township, has been taken into custody. Rivers was apprehended on February 11 in Puebla, Mexico, by the U.S. Marshals Service with help from Mexican authorities.

Rivers was charged in May 2019 with first-degree aggravated assault, as well as 12 other offenses for crimes allegedly committed against a child between 2012 and 2018.

Officials say a years-long investigation revealed information about Rivers' whereabouts that led to his arrest.

He was extradited back to New Jersey on February 12.

"The arrest of Brian Rivers was a victory for all of our state, local, and international partners who dedicated several years to tracking and capturing this fugitive after he fled the United States," said Juan Mattos Jr., U.S. Marshal for the District of New Jersey.

A detention hearing for Rivers is scheduled for Friday in Camden County.

