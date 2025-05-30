NJ pay transparency law takes effect Sunday | What you should now

Job postings will look different in New Jersey when a new pay transparency law goes into effect Sunday

Starting Sunday, job postings will look different in New Jersey when a new pay transparency law goes into effect.

It requires most employers to disclose salary ranges and benefits information to job seekers.

Bosses should also make their best effort to inform people of advancement opportunities in their current workplace.

New Jersey joins several states and Washington, D.C., in implementing pay transparency laws.

Governor Murphy signed it into law in November 2024.

"This law builds upon my Administration's efforts to make the Garden State more equitable, ensuring that critical salary and benefits information and career advancement opportunities are accessible to our workers. I am thrilled this Act is now taking effect and cementing New Jersey's legacy as the best state in the nation to live and work," Gov. Murphy said.