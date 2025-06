NJ unveiling inaugural state-specific water safety strategy

New Jersey is unveiling its inaugural state-specific water safety strategy.

The plan was developed by the New Jersey Swim Safety Alliance and took input from more than 200 stakeholders across the Garden State.

The goal of the plan is to reduce the number of drownings and injuries in the water with collaboration between local communities, government agencies and organizations.

New Jersey is the third state to create its own plan, behind California and Hawaii.