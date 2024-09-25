World War II veteran honored during surprise ceremony in Cherry Hill

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A local hero from South Jersey was given a well-deserved, overdue recognition on Tuesday night.

Surrounded by his family, 97-year-old William Gerald Schumacher, who served in World War II, was honored in Cherry Hill.

"He deserves it. In our hearts, he deserves it," Schumacher's daughter, Trish DeSalvo, said. "We could not be more proud of him."

Born and raised in Delair, New Jersey, Schumacher enlisted in the Navy at 17 years old. He served in World War II from August 1944 to June 1946.

"He served throughout the Pacific. He also served with the Marines after the war, and was a member of the occupation forces on Okinawa in Japan immediately following the war until 1947 when he was discharged," said Dan O'Pella, the senior vice commander with American Legion Post 372.

In the 77 years that have passed, Schumacher never received his medals or commendations. So on Tuesday night, in a complete surprise for him and his family, the American Legion Post 372 presented him with those medals.

Schumacher was also given a membership to the American Legion, plus an honor from Camden County officials.

The 97-year-old was surrounded by his family for this surprise, and the few words he shared were about them.

"I got a great family," he said.

Schumacher has six children, 12 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. His family told Action News they are so proud of their hero, and so thankful to see his service and sacrifice remembered.

"He has gone through so much," DeSalvo said. "He's patriarch of this family. He's given us everything and we love him."