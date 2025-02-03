New law requires student drivers in New Jersey to log 50 practice hours

Anyone under the age of 21 who was issued a learners permit on or after February 1 is subject to this rule.
A new law is in effect for student drivers in New Jersey.
They must now log a minimum 50 practice hours of driving time with an adult.
Ten of the 50 hours required must be performed during night-time hours.
State Police note nearly 11% of drivers killed in crashes last year were between the ages of 17 and 20.