New law requires student drivers in New Jersey to log 50 practice hours

Anyone under the age of 21 who was issued a learners permit on or after February 1 is subject to this rule.

Student drivers in New Jersey must now log a minimum 50 practice hours of driving time with an adult, according to a new law.

A new law is in effect for student drivers in New Jersey.

They must now log a minimum 50 practice hours of driving time with an adult.

Ten of the 50 hours required must be performed during night-time hours.

State Police note nearly 11% of drivers killed in crashes last year were between the ages of 17 and 20.