New Leash on Life Philly helps imprisoned, rescue dogs find hope and new lives

New Leash on Life pairs dogs at the pound at risk of being euthanized with prisoners deemed worthy of a fresh start.

Norberto Rob Rosa is the Senior Vice President of programs at New Leash on Life.

The non-profit reentry program pairs dogs at the pound at risk of being euthanized with prisoners deemed worthy of a fresh start.

The dogs live with the inmates for 11 weeks, during which they learn life skills, career readiness, and how to care for animals.

By the time they graduate from the program, the pups have the training they need to be successfully adopted.

The prisoners are eligible for early parolec, with a new Leash providing an additional three months of support to help them successfully re-enter society.

Rosa experienced the criminal justice system at the age of 19; his 12 years in the penitentiary is what drives him to help others.

Joining a prison program at Graterford changed his life and allowed him to find his purpose.

There, he met Marian Marchese, who founded New Leash on Life with Rosa's help.

With his love of animals, he's helping create fresh starts for both sheltered dogs and prisoners.

