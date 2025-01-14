New-concept IKEA store coming to Ellisburg Shopping Center in Cherry Hill, NJ

CHERRY HILL, NJ (WPVI) -- It looks like another IKEA store is coming to the Delaware Valley, but it's unlike anything before.

The Swedish-based furniture company will open a new concept store this summer in the Ellisburg Shopping Center at Route 70 and Kings Highway in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

It's called a "Plan and Order Point," where you can plan your room layout with a specialist, pickup online orders and get help with designing a kitchen, bathroom or bedroom.

Customers will not be able to take items home with them that day, but the employees at this store can help arrange delivery or pickup.

