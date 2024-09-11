New tropical depression forms in the Atlantic Ocean

Rain chances increasing as the weekend gets closer.

Rain chances increasing as the weekend gets closer.

Rain chances increasing as the weekend gets closer.

Rain chances increasing as the weekend gets closer.

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A new tropical system has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Tropical Depression Seven formed Wednesday morning just off the Cabo Verde Islands.

The storm has maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour. It's expected to strengthen into a tropical storm on Thursday.

The tropical depression is moving west-northwest at 17 mph as of Wednesday night. It is still a long way from any land.

Because of that, the ultimate effect of this storm remains unclear. The First Alert Weather Team will continue to closely monitor the storm.

If this storm does become a tropical storm it will be named Gordon.

RELATED | Francine weakens to Category 1 after making landfall in south Louisiana as Category 2 hurricane

