New video of gunman after man shot, stabbed outside Oxford Valley Mall in Langhorne

New video shows the suspect police say shot and stabbed a man outside of the Oxford Valley Mall in Bucks County last Thursday

New video shows the suspect police say shot and stabbed a man outside of the Oxford Valley Mall in Bucks County last Thursday

New video shows the suspect police say shot and stabbed a man outside of the Oxford Valley Mall in Bucks County last Thursday

New video shows the suspect police say shot and stabbed a man outside of the Oxford Valley Mall in Bucks County last Thursday

LANGHORNE, Pa. (WPVI) -- New video shows the suspect police say shot and stabbed a man outside of the Oxford Valley Mall in Bucks County last Thursday, causing panic and confusion among shoppers.

According to Middletown Township police, a man was shot in the elbow and stabbed in the arm at a SEPTA bus stop outside the JCPenney around 5 p.m. Thursday.

In the video, you can see the suspect running through the mall parking lot.

New video shows the suspect police say shot and stabbed a man outside of the Oxford Valley Mall in Bucks County last Thursday

People inside the mall told Action News that when the incident first happened, businesses went into lockdown mode. Outside the mall, neighboring businesses, including Sesame Place, were also locked down.

"It is terrifying because anytime you hear shooting and mall, it evokes panic in almost everybody who hears it," said Chief Bartorilla.

"You saw people reacting and running up and down the halls and into stores," said Wayne Rogers, an employee at Dynasty Sports & Framing.

Middletown Township police say the shooting was targeted.

Action News has also learned the victim, who is from Trenton, is recovering and was released from the hospital.

Police are still looking for the shooter.

