New winter toys provide fun reprieve from the snow

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you have active kids then you're probably already running out of indoor activities to do and going stir crazy.

Action News caught up with the Toy Insider who is revealing some new, awesome winter toys that will keep the kids entertained, for under $40!

Since we still have plenty of snow on the ground, the Polaris Switchback Radio-controlled Snowmobile would make for a fun experience outside because this RC-style car can glide on snow, ice, grass or dirt and can be connected with others just like it for a group race.

"It works indoors and out so you can put this on the snow outside. It comes with skis for the front for outside and it comes with a second set that has wheels on it, so you can rock around the house and check out the light and look at those tread rolling," said James Zahn, senior editor for Toy Insider.

That retails for $39.99 on Amazon and Walmart.

Next up are crafty toys for our tactile learners.

Kinetic sand is very popular but this new kit changes color in cold water, so maybe grab some snow from the yard and watch the characters transform as the snow melts. That retails for $15.

Just released are these cute yarn creations called Knots. They include everything needed to make a soft pal with lots of personality, for under $10.

Also, what's old is new again, with this CraZArt Snoopy Snow Cone Machine that comes with a little shovel.

"You're going to put ice in the top of this and you're going to crank Snoopy and it's going to deposit snow chips at the bottom that looks a lot like snow, but they're much safer to eat than what's outside," said Zahn.

You can find the Snoopy Snow Cone machine for $19.99 at Walmart and Target.