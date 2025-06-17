1-second outage reported at Newark Airport's air traffic control facility over the weekend

NEWARK, N.J. (WPVI) -- Another outage at Newark Liberty International Airport was reported at the Air Traffic Control facility responsible for arrivals and departures over the weekend.

The one-second outage caused air traffic controllers to delay at least one departure Sunday afternoon.

ABC News obtained the ATC recording where the controller is heard telling other aircraft that there was an equipment failure on the departure frequency and they were holding the aircraft.

"Everybody who's on my frequency and going for departure, uhh, currently we are stopped on departures. Approach control lost their radar again. I'm not sure how long it's gonna be. Just keep you guys in the loop. Let you know more information once we know more information," the controller could be heard saying on the recording.

The FAA is investigating the cause.

Newark has been plagued with staffing and equipment problems for months.