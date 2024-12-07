NFL ends probe of former Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in latest sexual assault case

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The NFL has ended its review of sexual assault allegations that were levied against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson in September, a league spokesperson told ESPN.

The spokesperson said there was insufficient evidence to support a finding of a violation of the personal conduct policy.

One day after the Browns' season opener, a new lawsuit was filed accusing Watson of sexual assault and battery. In October, lawyers for both sides told ESPN the case had been resolved. Attorney Tony Buzbee, who represented the woman who was suing Watson, told ESPN that there was a confidential settlement.

According to the lawsuit, which was filed Sept. 9 in Harris County, Texas, the alleged actions occurred in October 2020 before Watson and a woman, identified as Jane Doe in the court filing, were set to have dinner at her apartment. Watson was a member of the Houston Texans at the time.

Watson denied the allegations in a statement issued by his attorney, Rusty Hardin. The NFL had been reviewing the complaint under the personal conduct policy, but the league did not place Watson on the commissioner exempt list because there have been no formal charges filed and the review had just begun.

Watson, 29, served an 11-game suspension in 2022 after more than two dozen women accused him of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct during massage sessions. A pair of Texas grand juries declined to pursue criminal charges against him, but he served his suspension after the NFL and the NFL Players Association reached a settlement in his disciplinary matter.

He also was required to pay a fine of $5 million and undergo mandatory evaluation by behavioral experts and follow their suggested treatment program before being reinstated by the league.

Watson settled 23 of the 24 lawsuits filed against him in summer 2022.

The lawsuit filed in September was unrelated to the two remaining active lawsuits (one from summer 2022 plus another filed that October) from women who accused Watson of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.

Watson started seven games this season before sustaining a season-ending right Achilles tendon tear in Week 7. He has posted the lowest total QBR in the NFL.