NFL linebacker hosts 'Girls Flag Football Jamboree' at alma mater

WYNDMOOR, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Today marked the first 'Zaire Franklin Girls Flag Football Jamboree,' hosted by NFL Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin at his alma mater, La Salle College High School.

Franklin, who is originally from Philadelphia, grew up playing football and graduated from La Salle College High School in 2014.

This year, Franklin was tapped to be an NFL Global Flag Football Ambassador.

At today's event, Franklin was joined by coaches, athletes, and members of the USA Football Women's Flag National Team.

Dozens of girls from across the region practiced drills and exercises before jumping into scrimmages.

The sport of flag football is on the rise and will make its debut at the Olympics in 2028.

Franklin and his co-organizers hope that this event will inspire each girl to try something new and potentially be part of the future of flag football.

To learn more about USA Football, visit their website. To learn more about Zaire Franklin's organization, Shelice's Angels, which helps young women find success, visit their website.

