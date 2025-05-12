More Eagles games announced ahead of NFL schedule release

The full NFL schedule will be announced Wednesday at 8 p.m.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night, Sept. 4, in the NFL's 2025 regular-season opener.

The game, which will be televised on NBC, marks the first Week 1 meeting between the NFC East rivals since 2000, when the Andy Reid-coached Eagles rolled to a 41-14 victory at Texas Stadium.

The game will mark the regular-season debut for Brian Schottenheimer as the Cowboys' head coach.

None of the 19 players drafted by either the Eagles or Cowboys last month was alive when that previous Week 1 matchup was played on Sept. 3, 2000, according to ESPN Research.

The Eagles won both games against the Cowboys last season.

The NFL has opened the regular season with a Thursday night game since 2002, largely with the reigning Super Bowl champion as the home team, with a few exceptions. This is only the fourth time an intra-division game has been selected.

In other schedule news, the Eagles will visit the Washington Commanders in a rematch of the NFC Championship Game and the Green Bay Packers will visit the Chicago Bears, their NFC North archrivals, in a Week 16 doubleheader on Saturday, Dec. 20. Times of the games, both of which will be televised by Fox, were not announced.

And on Black Friday, the Birds will take on the Bears in South Philadelphia.

Peacock will exclusively stream a Saturday night game Dec. 27 in Week 17, the league announced Monday. The teams involved will be announced at a later date as part of the NFL's late-season flexible scheduling.

This will be the fourth game shown exclusively on Peacock, with broadcasts also available on NBC stations in the markets of the competing teams.

The full NFL schedule will be announced Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. A schedule release special will air at that time on ESPN2.