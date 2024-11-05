Burlington County voters face long lines after technical glitch on Election Day

County officials say the technical issues were not caused by anything "nefarious."

WESTAMPTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- At the Westampton Municipal Building on Tuesday afternoon, a line snaked out the doors, down the parking lot and into a gate that held county vehicles and equipment.

All the people standing in that long line were waiting to vote. Polling locations across the county experienced long wait times, which was due in part to a technical glitch that happened as polling locations were opening Tuesday morning.

"The machines were down or something wasn't working so they said it was a two-and-a-half hour wait," said Megan Cavanaugh as she waited at a polling location in Cinnaminson.

The tiny building had a long line of people whose parked cars crowded the small neighborhood. Penelope Williams was one of those voters who were surprised to see such a long line when she arrived to cast her ballot. She said an elections worker updated the crowd periodically.

"He was saying everybody wants a paper ballot so it takes a little longer," she said.

Burlington County officials say there were technical glitches early Tuesday morning at several polling locations. Officials could not provide an exact number of how many polling locations were impacted, but they say the issues ranged from connectivity problems to trouble getting the machines up and running.

The issues were fixed by mid-morning, however, as a large number of voters continued showing up, the lines kept growing. It led to waits that were more than two hours long in some locations.

Voters who tried to time out their arrival at the polls found themselves up against long waits no matter what.

"We came the other day to early vote and we saw the line and said we're just gonna wait until today now the line is still long," Olivia Trasser of Moorestown.

"I came this morning at 8 and waited about an hour. My husband made me leave. Came back, the line's three times longer," said Tammy Boonsong as she waited in line in front of Westampton Municipal Building.

The long wait times were cause for concern for some voters in Burlington County.

"What's happening here? Why is there a delay? It needs to run smoothly because there's an impact," questioned Matt Amberg of Moorestown.

Some voters resigned themselves to the fact that they'd be waiting quite a while to cast their ballots. People like Kathy Wemer of Westampton came prepared.

"We decided we'll come in the afternoon, bring a chair and just chill," she said while sitting down in her folding chair as she and her husband waited in line.

Whether they were seated or standing, all were intent on casting their ballots.

"I took off of work to come and vote. I think it's important," said Wesley Frederick of Westampton.

Voters who spoke to Action News said they'd stay in line to cast their ballots, no matter how long it would take.

"We're gonna stay in line! Just like all these other people," said Chuck Tier of Moorestown.

"However long it takes," said Connie Churn of Cinnaminson, "we're going to get it done."