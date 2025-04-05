NJ Girl Scout dedicates 'Marketa's Trail' in memory of remarkable teen

MEDFORD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- 17-year-old Girl Scout Joellie Giquinto dedicated her 'Gold Award' project to another Girl Scout, Marketa McCabe, who passed away in 2021.

McCabe was 19 years old and a friend of Giquinto's sister. She loved nature and championed environmental causes from a young age.

She was studying environmental engineering when she passed away in her sleep from cardiac arrhythmia.

Today, Giquinto formally dedicated 'Marketa's Trail' at Camp Ockanickon at YMCA of the Pines in Medford, New Jersey.

The trail is outfitted with markers displaying QR codes that link to information about the environment, the YMCA of the Pines, and the nonprofit, 'Marketa's Journey.'

Marketa's Journey supports girls entering the field of engineering and environmental studies.

Today's trail dedication was followed by the 4th Annual Marketa's Journey Memorial Hike. There, Giquinto surprised the family by presenting two benches with memorial plaques.

One plaque recognized Marketa McCabe. The other recognized her father, Jeffrey, who passed away last year.

For more information on 'Marketa's Journey' and the Girl Scouts of Central and Southern New Jersey, visit their websites.

