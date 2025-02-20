Man charged with arson after allegedly starting fire in storage unit to stay warm

MIDDLE TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A Cape May County man is facing arson charges for allegedly starting a fire at a storage unit in Middle Township.

Authorities say Salvatore Gellura was working in his unit at Burleigh Storage on Wednesday when he lit cardboard in a metal container to stay warm.

That fire quickly got out of control, igniting the entire building.

Crews from surrounding communities were called in to fight the flames.

One person was treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Gellura is facing charges of arson and false reports to law enforcement.

He is being held at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.