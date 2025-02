Crews battle fire at storage facility in Middle Township, NJ

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) -- A fire burned for hours on Wednesday at a storage facility in Middle Township, Cape May County.

Video shows the towering flames at Burleigh Storage along Shunpike Road near Indian Trail Road.

The call came in around 8:49 a.m. for smoke coming from a storage unit.

At one point, fireworks appear to go off as the fire burns.

One person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation, according to police.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.