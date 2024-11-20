NJ origami artist follows her lifelong dream one fold at a time with 'Oba-Gami House'

This South Jersey artist has folded her way into the local arts scene with pieces made using origami.

MARLTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Saya Okayama is a South Jersey artist who believes you can always follow your dreams.

She decided to pursue her passion of origami artwork later in life.

Okayama is originally from Japan and learned origami from her grandmother.

Her works represent ideas and stories based on placement of origami figures and the color of the pieces.

She exhibits her artwork at various shows and marketplaces.

For more information, check out the video above.

Also, check out Oba-Gami Origami House online.