NJ school competes with Kansas schools in 'Souper Bowl' fundraiser

Eagles fans at Johnson Elementary School collected more than 3,000 canned goods in a 'Souper Bowl' face-off with two schools from Kansas.

Eagles fans at Johnson Elementary School collected more than 3,000 canned goods in a 'Souper Bowl' face-off with two schools from Kansas.

Eagles fans at Johnson Elementary School collected more than 3,000 canned goods in a 'Souper Bowl' face-off with two schools from Kansas.

Eagles fans at Johnson Elementary School collected more than 3,000 canned goods in a 'Souper Bowl' face-off with two schools from Kansas.

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Eagles fans at Johnson Elementary School collected more than 3,000 canned goods in a 'Souper Bowl' face-off with schools from Kansas.

This is round two for the school in Cherry Hill, which did something similar when the Eagles faced the Chiefs two years ago.

This year, they competed against Rockville And Broadmoor Elementary Schools in Kansas, whose combined school population is comparable to Johnson Elementary.

At the end of the school day Friday, the results of the contest were as follows:

Eagles fans at Johnson Elementary School: 3,641 canned goods

Chiefs fans at Rockville and Broadmoor Elementary Schools: 5,280 canned goods

Johnson Elementary plans on making their donation to the Cherry Hill Food Pantry.

Watch the video above to see how it's more than just a fundraising competition.

RELATED: South Jersey family is divided on the rivalry between Super Bowl teams