NJ Transit River Line service still suspended after deadly train crash in Mansfield Twp.

The train operator was killed, according to officials.
MANSFIELD TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- River Line service on New Jersey Transit, between the Florence and Trenton stations, is still suspended after Monday's deadly train crash.
The train slammed into a tree in Mansfield Township, Burlington County, killing the operator and injuring 23 passengers
The train was heading south just after 6 a.m. on Monday when the crash occurred.
The injured passengers are all expected to be okay.
Shuttle buses are being used to transport riders while the line is suspended.