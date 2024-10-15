The train operator was killed, according to officials.

NJ Transit River Line service still suspended after deadly train crash in Mansfield Twp.

River Line service on New Jersey Transit, between the Florence and Trenton stations, is still suspended after Monday's deadly crash.

The train slammed into a tree in Mansfield Township, Burlington County, killing the operator and injuring 23 passengers

One person is dead and 23 others are injured after a train accident Monday morning in Mansfield Township, New Jersey.

The train was heading south just after 6 a.m. on Monday when the crash occurred.

The injured passengers are all expected to be okay.

Shuttle buses are being used to transport riders while the line is suspended.

