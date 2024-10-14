1 killed, 6 injured after tree falls onto Light Rail train in Mansfield Township, NJ

BURLINGTON COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person is dead and six others are injured after a train accident Monday morning in Mansfield Township, New Jersey.

It happened around 6 a.m. on the New Jersey Light Rail track near US 130.

Initial reports said a tree came down on the train while it was on the track. The operator is said to be trapped inside.

The train had 45 passengers on board at the time of the incident.

Chopper 6 was overhead, where a large piece of a tree could be seen under the front of the train.

Emergency crews are on scene and Action News is working to find out the extent of the injuries.

