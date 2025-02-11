NJDOT issues commercial vehicle restrictions ahead of Tuesday's winter storm

More than 6 million people in the tri-state area are under winter weather alerts and advisories, including a Winter Storm Warning.

CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ (WPVI) -- New Jersey is preparing for Tuesday night's winter storm.

Officials are warning that overnight conditions could make for a slick commute on Wednesday morning.

At Camden County Public Works in Lindenwold, New Jersey, they have tons of salt and they know how to use it!

Unlike the last few storms, this one is expected bring all snow to the region with the highest totals to our south.

ABC News Illustration

At the public works complex in Lindenwold, more than 100 pieces of equipment are available to keep county roadways passable.

There are 12 winter maintenance districts throughout Camden County to salt and plow, and about 1,200 lane miles to cover.

The snow is expected to start between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, with it really picking up in the evening and overnight hours, which is when conditions will be at their worst.

Commercial vehicle restrictions on multiple interstate highways in New Jersey go into effect Tuesday at 4 p.m. It applies to all tractor-trailers, empty straight CDL-weighted trucks, passenger vehicles pulling trailer, recreational vehicles and motorcycles.

Those interstate highways include:



I-76 (entire length)

I-195 (entire length)

I-295 (entire length)

I-676 (entire length)

The restrictions, however, do not apply to the New Jersey Turnpike, the Garden State Parkway or the Atlantic City Expressway.

Trucks that are already in New Jersey when the travel restrictions go into place are encouraged to pull off in truck stops to wait out the storm. However, they are advised to not park on the shoulders of roadways.

Drivers are urged to avoid or delay unnecessary travel Tuesday night into Wednesday, with residual effects expected for the morning commute.

The steadiest of snow is expected to fall in Delaware and South Jersey between 8 p.m. on Tuesday and 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

It will wrap up early Wednesday morning.

The snow exits from NW to SE between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Wednesday but there will be lingering impacts, according to Action News meteorologists.

However, the relief won't be long with another system moving in later in the day on Wednesday.

The second system features mainly rain through South Jersey and Delaware. A wintry mix is likely northwest of I-95 initially before transitioning to rain.

Both systems are expected to move out just in time for Valentine's Day, and more importantly, the Eagles Super Bowl parade!