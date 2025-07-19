Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst approved as immigration detention center

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- The Pentagon has approved plans to house immigration detainees at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey.

The news first came in a letter to Democratic Congressman Herb Conaway. He represents the third district, which encompasses this base.

Conaway angrily revealed the decision on social media today.

"It seems that the administration wants to use the joint base as their Alligator Alcatraz, Conaway said. "Let's call it what it is. I don't want to see the equivalent of a gulag in our Garden State."

It is not yet known when the detainees will be moved to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, or how many people will be housed there.

A spokesperson for Governor Phil Murphy told Action News the governor opposes any effort to use the base as an immigration detention center, calling it a "gross misuse of military resources."