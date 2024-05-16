No charges being filed in case of missing crucifix in Bucks County

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, say no charges are being filed in the case of a missing crucifix.

Officers started searching for a crucifix that was reportedly taken from the Saint Katharine Drexel Shrine in Bensalem on the afternoon of May 11.

Bensalem police were looking for several juveniles in connection with the case.

The juveniles have since been located and police say they are not being charged at this time.

No further information was immediately released on the case.