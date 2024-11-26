Norristown Fire Department distributes Thanksgiving meals to 100 families in need

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A hundred families in Norristown will have a full holiday meal this Thanksgiving thanks to the fire department.

They spent Tuesday morning at the Montgomery Hose Fire Company packing up the turkeys, and other items, for each family before heading out this afternoon to deliver the goods.

Each family is set to receive a frozen turkey and an assortment of boxed and canned goods to help them put together a bountiful Thanksgiving dinner.

The Norristown Fire Department has coordinated this event to help community members in need for years.