Norristown's police chief placed on administrative leave

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Norristown's police chief has been placed on administrative leave, Municipal Administrator Leonard Lightner announced on Monday.

Chief Jacqueline Bailey-Davis took office just 11 months ago, becoming the first Black female to hold the post.

Norristown officials are not revealing the circumstances of their decision, calling it a confidential personnel matter.

"This decision was made after careful consideration and is not taken lightly. The Municipality recognizes the complexities and challenges associated with leadership in public service and remains committed to ensuring transparency and accountability while respecting the confidentiality of personnel matters," said Lightner in a statement.

"We ask for the community's understanding and patience as we navigate this matter. Our priority remains to uphold the trust of our residents and ensure the safety and well-being of all who visit, have businesses in Norristown and call Norristown home," added Lightner.

The Norristown police chief leads approximately 60 sworn officers and over 30 civilian staff who work to protect over 35,000 residents of the municipality.