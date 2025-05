2 teens hospitalized after being shot in Hunting Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two teenagers are recovering after being shot in the Hunting Park section of the city.

Police responded to the 3500 block of North 9th Street just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say an 18-year-old was shot twice in the stomach, and a 15-year-old also suffered a gunshot wound.

Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition.