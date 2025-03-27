16-year-old TikTok influencer with over 1 million followers dies

Joshua Blackledge, a teenage TikTok influencer, has died at the age of 16.

Joshua Blackledge died at home on March 18, according to an obituary shared by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City, North Carolina.

A cause of death from Carteret County records has not been listed.

Joshua was an avid social media user who had over 1 million followers on TikTok, where he posted under the username f30joshh.

Tens of thousands of TikTok users have since flooded Joshua's last TikTok post with condolence messages.

"Rest in peace you're gone too soon," wrote one user.

"I actually can't believe he's passed away like i'm in shock this is very sad," another added.

According to his obituary, Joshua was an "energetic spirit" who "had a passion for the outdoors and loved being around water, whether fishing or boating with friends. He also had a love for cars and trucks."

Joshua's love for cars and trucks was evident through his TikTok posts, where he shared videos and photos of different vehicles, including a March 8 post of himself upgrading a white pickup truck.

ABC News has reached out to Joshua's parents, Jackie Blackledge and Jonathan Blackledge, for comment.