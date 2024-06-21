WATCH LIVE

VIDEO: 2 suspects accused of stealing 3 cash registers from Philly business

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, June 21, 2024 12:39AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for help locating the suspects seen on video stealing several cash registers from a business.

It happened Wednesday around 3:20 a.m. at a business located on the 500 block of West Allegheny Avenue in North Philadelphia.

Video shows the suspects walking through the store before police say three cash registers were stolen.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

