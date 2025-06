Man hospitalized after being shot twice in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in the hospital after being shot twice in North Philadelphia.

Police were called to 12th and Huntingdon streets just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man shot in the neck and shoulder.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.