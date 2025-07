Police search for gunman who killed man in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a man in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 9:19 p.m. Wednesday on the 1900 block of Margie Street.

Police say officers found the man shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.