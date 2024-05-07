Teens under the age of 18 must be off the streets between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. unless accompanied by an adult.

North Wildwood passes nighttime curfew | Here's what to know before it goes into effect

North Wildwood passes nighttime curfew | Here's what to know before it goes into effect

North Wildwood passes nighttime curfew | Here's what to know before it goes into effect

North Wildwood passes nighttime curfew | Here's what to know before it goes into effect

North Wildwood passes nighttime curfew | Here's what to know before it goes into effect

NORTH WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- North Wildwood passed an ordinance Tuesday to officially enact a nighttime curfew during the summer season.

The city says this is part of an effort to curb rowdy behavior, shoplifting and vandalism by groups of teenagers.

The curfew will be in effect from May 15 to September 15.

Teens under the age of 18 must be off the streets between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. unless accompanied by an adult.

The curfew will be 11 p.m. for the off-season months.