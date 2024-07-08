Pennsylvania man drowns while tubing in the Delaware River

EASTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Northampton County, Pennsylvania man drowned while tubing in the Delaware River over the weekend.

The county coroner's office identified the victim as 53-year-old Gary Conley of Forks Twp.

The incident happened near Boileau Avenue in Easton, Pa. on Saturday.

According to the coroner's office, Conley was seated in a flotation tube when, for an unknown reason, he went into the water and did not resurface.

Other individuals pulled him to the shore and started CPR. He was rushed to the hospital where he was resuscitated.

However, he died from complications on Sunday.

The coroner said the manner of death is accidental.