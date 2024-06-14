'Leave us alone': Philadelphia residents fed up with car break-ins

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Residents on Disston Street in Northeast Philadelphia are anxious and angry after suspects continue to break into their vehicles.

"Now, you don't feel safe," said one resident. "I feel like we're always checking the windows. We're always checking our doorknobs. We don't leave anything in our car."

Philadelphia police are investigating the latest incident that unfolded the night of June 11 when multiple vehicles were vandalized.

Surveillance video showed the suspect drive down the street, search cars with a flashlight and then smash a window - sometimes leaving empty-handed.

"They didn't even take the change out of the change jar," another resident said.

Video obtained by Action News shows a vehicle being broken into not once, but twice.

"I'm angry," said Margaret Mazur. "It's so expensive."

"It seems like it's every couple of months. They'll let it go. They'll let it die down, and they'll come back," said Darrin Roach, of Northeast Philadelphia.

Detectives are also investigating several vehicle break-ins on North Front Street in Northern Liberties since June 6.

Police said some items were taken, including clothing and insurance and registration cards.

Shattered glass remained on the sidewalk from the incidents Thursday evening.

"It's really a shame," said Patricia Mattison from Northeast Philadelphia.

Down the road on North 7th Street, drivers are dealing with the same dilemma.

A suspect ransacked one owner's car, stealing money and leaving behind a mess.

Residents believe a police presence would help, but they just hope the criminals are caught.

"Leave us alone," said Roach. "We're hard-working people."

"You just need to end it," said Mattison. "Go get a real job."

Police said there have been no arrests in any cases.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 215-686-TIPS.