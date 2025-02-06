Northeast Philadelphia community meeting held to discuss deadly medical jet crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia held an emergency community meeting Wednesday night to connect with residents and businesses impacted by the deadly medical jet crash.

The meeting at Solomon Solis-Cohen Elementary School started with a moment of silence for the victims before the city discussed the next steps for those in the Northeast affected by the tragedy.

"We will meet this moment together, and I hope you all agree," Mayor Cherelle Parker told the crowd.

Mayor Parker was one of several city officials there to give an update on the city's progress in handling the aftermath of the crash. The meeting was also an opportunity to hear from those who were impacted.

One man asked, "Where can I find some help for my child? What they saw, I can't imagine."

Another impacted resident asked city officials, "Where is the immediate vouchers for us for our food and clothing and the things we couldn't grab when we had to evacuate?"

Representatives from various city agencies, and organizations like the American Red Cross, were at the meeting to assist those whose homes were damaged. In total, 366 properties were impacted. The city said there have been multiple, thorough searches of those properties.

Philadelphia Managing Director Adam Thiel said, "You will likely continue to find debris of various kinds throughout this area."

Thiel said anyone who comes across debris should call 911 or report it to the NTSB.

The Philadelphia Register of Wills announced Wednesday it is offering free document replacement service for essential records destroyed or damaged in the crash.

For affected businesses, the commerce department is offering relief, including an emergency grant that will provide up to $20,000.

The mayor also announced a 'One Philly Fund' to help victims of disaster. She said, "It will initially provide direct support to victims of the plane crash on Friday."

Family members of those impacted by the crash attended the meeting, including Porscha Preston, who said her aunt's home was affected.

"My anxiety comes from the stress of my aunt. I'm here to support her because she is just really, truly devastated," said Preston, of Northeast Philadelphia.

On Thursday, the city will be offering trauma support at Friends Hospital on Roosevelt Boulevard. There are two sessions - one at 10:30 a.m. and another at 6 p.m.