A crater can be seen in the roadway where the medical jet made impact.

New view of destruction as investigation begins into deadly Northeast Philadelphia plane crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Federal investigators are now at the scene after a small medical transport plane crashed in Northeast Philadelphia during rush hour on Friday evening.

All six people on board the plane are dead and an unknown number of people were injured on the ground.

"Many people on the ground - in parking lots, on streets, in cars and homes in the area - were injured; the number of injured is yet to be released but the information shared at this time reports that a number of people were transported to Temple University Hospital, Jeans Campus in the Northeast," the office of Mayor Cherelle Parker said Saturday.

Action News is getting a new view of the destruction after a deadly plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia

Officials are expected to hold a press briefing Saturday morning.

A large fire burned in the wake of the crash, prompting a significant response. Vehicles, homes and even people in the area could be seen on fire.

Action News is getting a new look Saturday morning at the destruction that spans several blocks. A crater can be seen in the roadway where the medical jet made impact.

A crater can be seen on the road where a small plane crashed in Northeast Philadelphia

Chopper 6 was overhead, where charred vehicles and burned buildings could be seen as federal investigators arrive to examine the scene.

Charred vehicles are left amid the destruction after a medical jet crashed in Northeast Philadelphia

The plane was carrying a child, her mother and four other people, went down near the Roosevelt Mall around 6:10 p.m.

The Learjet 55 crashed near Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard after departing from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, according to authorities. The flight was en route to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri when it went down.

Video of the crash quickly began circulating on social media, many showing graphic images from the scene.

Moment of impact: Plane crash caught on multiple videos in Northeast Philadelphia

Multiple cameras captured the plane crash and explosion in Northeast Philadelphia on Friday night.

The company that operated the flight, Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, said in a statement there were four crew members on board.

"At this time, we cannot confirm any survivors," the company said in the statement. "No names are being released at this time until family members have been notified. Our immediate concern is for the patient's family, our personnel, their families and other victims that may have been hurt on the ground."

Debris from the crash is being found up to a quarter mile away from the impact site.

New video even shows one man sitting inside a diner being struck by debris.

Mayor Cherelle Parker is urging residents to stay away from the scene and to call 911 if they find any debris.

"We're just asking for prayers," she told reporters.

Shriners Children's Hospital confirmed to Action News that the child on board had received care from the hospital and was being taken back to her home country of Mexico, along with her mother, when the crash happened.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico has also confirmed all aboard the plane were of Mexican nationality.

Temple University Hospital told ABC News it had received six patients hurt in the crash, although where and how they were injured was not immediately known.

Several buildings and cars were damaged after a medical jet crashed in Northeast Philadelphia

Three of those patients were treated and released and three remain hospitalized in fair condition, the hospital said.

Officials also told Action News that at least one firefighter was hospitalized for a breathing issue.

A shelter is available for residents at Samuel Fels High School located on the 5500 block of Langdon Street, the mayor said.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.

An NTSB investigator arrived at the scene Friday night with additional team members expected to arrive Saturday.

Speaking at a follow-up press briefing Friday night, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said dozens of state troopers and other state personnel were on on hand to offer help and praised local responders and community members.

"We saw neighbor helping neighbor. We saw Pennsylvanians looking out for one another," he said.

In a statement posted to social media platform Truth Social, President Donald Trump said: "So sad to see the plane go down in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. More innocent souls lost. Our people are totally engaged. First Responders are already being given credit for doing a great job. More to follow. God Bless you all."

There was a temporary ground stop after the crash but that has since been lifted. However, Atlantic Aviation is closed.

The Philadelphia plane crash comes just days after 67 people died after an American Airlines plane and Black Hawk helicopter crashed near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington D.C. The DC plane crash marks the first major commercial crash in the U.S. in more than 15 years.