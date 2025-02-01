People in diner duck for cover after plane crash, explosion in Northeast Philadelphia

Video from inside a diner show people ducking for cover as debris flies from the plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least seven people were killed and 19 others injured after a medical transport plane, carrying a child, her mother and four other people, crashed in Philadelphia Friday night near a busy mall, according to city officials.

Everyone aboard the flight was killed in the crash and one person was killed on the ground, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said at a press conference Saturday.

The Learjet 55 crashed near the Roosevelt Mall in northeast Philadelphia around 6:30 p.m. after departing from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, according to authorities.

The devastating crash sent debris flying across the busy area.

Video shows people ducking for cover inside Four Seasons Diner Restaurant along Cottman Avenue, which is about a quarter mile away from the crash scene.

Action News has learned that debris from the crash went through the business and hit a man in the head. We are he is doing OK.

"He was OK, but I mean he was bleeding. A lot of bleeding on his head. Just shocking," said Paul Pul, who works at the diner.

The crash also caused at least five house fires, which have been extinguished as of Saturday morning, a Philadelphia fire official said.

In a statement, Shriner's Hospital said the child had received care from the Philadelphia hospital and was being taken back to her home country of Mexico along with her mother on a contracted air ambulance when the crash happened.

The flight was headed to Missouri and was only in the air for a short period of time before something went wrong, according to Parker.

The company that operated the flight, Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, said in a statement there were four crew members on board.