Video shows multiple fires after small plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after a small plane crashed in the area of Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened near Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard just after 6 p.m. Friday.

Small plane crashes in Northeast Philadelphia; multiple casualties reported

Small plane crashes in Northeast Philly; multiple casualties reported

Submit Your Breaking News Tips, Photos and Videos

Action News has learned a plane possibly hit several buildings and cars in the area.

Multiple casualties have been reported.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.