Aurora Borealis visible across Philly region due to unusually strong geomagnetic storm

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An unusually strong geomagnetic storm made the Aurora Borealis visible across the Philadelphia region Thursday night.

The northern lights were spotted from the Jersey shore to the Poconos.

"Pink auroras are rare and are typically associated with high solar activity. These colors result from a mixture of red auroras with green or blue auroras," said Meteorologist Cecily Tynan.

The best viewing conditions are forecast to occur between about 8 p.m. and midnight.

